Rhys Patchell: Wales fly-half to have x-ray on return home

Rhys Patchell made his Wales debut against Japan in Osaka in 2013

Fly-half Rhys Patchell says he will have a scan on his injured shoulder on Tuesday when he returns to Wales from the World Cup.

Patchell was forced off the field in the second-half of the 40-17 bronze match defeat against New Zealand.

"It is sore", said Patchell.

"I get back to Wales on Monday and I'll have a couple of pictures (x-rays) on Tuesday. I've learned not to worry too much about these things until you have a full picture."

Patchell, 26, was handed a second start in Japan and is waiting to see the severity of the problem.

"Once we know, then the medics and myself will be able to work out a plan of action," said Patchell.

"Hopefully, it's not too serious, but it's just rugby isn't it?"

"I got "melted" as I got the ball away to Adam Beard.

"I felt my shoulder hurt quite badly and we'll see where it is. I don't want to say too much at the moment."

Patchell has impressed in Japan after being named in the 31-man squad as only one of two fly-halves alongside Dan Biggar.

After Gareth Anscombe was ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury in the World Cup warm-up game against England in August at Twickenham, Patchell was handed the selection nod ahead of Jarrod Evans.

Patchell endured a difficult season in 2018-19 after suffering a couple of concussions and also then struggled to get back into the Scarlets starting side.

"If you'd have told me 10 months ago I would be involved in a World Cup, I wouldn't have believed you," said Patchell.

"I was a long way off it. Getting here was massive for me.

"Off the field my best memory is probably seeing my family out here.

"They've given up an awful lot and my girlfriend has also given up an awful lot for me to be able to chase this."

Cory Hill, Adam Beard, Josh Navidi, Liam Williams, George North, Leigh Halfpenny, Tomas Francis, Jonathan Davies and Aaron Wainwright missed matches through injury during the tournament.

Anscombe, Taulupe Faletau and Ellis Jenkins were all ruled out before the World Cup started.