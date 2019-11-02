WRU National League & Cup results
2 NOVEMBER, 2019
Specsavers National Championship
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Division 1 West Central
SPECSAVERS NATIONAL BOWL - ROUND TWO
Crynant 7 - 24 Baglan
Llanilleth 19 - 10 Llangadog
Pontrhydyfen P - P Caerau Ely
SPECSAVERS NATIONAL LEAGUE
DIVISION ONE EAST
Monmouth 0 - 38 Brecon
DIVISION 3 WEST CENTRAL C
Tonna 6 - 3 Ogmore Vale