Carys Phillips: Wales Women skipper wins 50th cap in loss to Spain

Carys Phillips made her Wales debut in the 2013 Six Nations

Wales Women captain Carys Phillips won her 50th cap on Sunday in their 5-29 defeat to Spain in Madrid.

The Ospreys hooker, who turns 27 this month, earned her first cap as a replacement against Ireland in the 2013 Six Nations.

Spain led 12-0 at half-time through Olivia Fresneda and Beatriz Dominguez tries, with Lourdes Alameda, Anne Fernandez and Anna Puig then crossing.

Wales centre Alecs Donovan scored a late consolation for the visitors.

Six of Wales' starting line-up were making their debuts - wings Angharad de Smet and Caitlin Lewis, centre Megan Webb, prop Gwenllian Jenkins, lock Georgia Evans and flanker Abbie Fleming.

Two more uncapped - Ospreys Robyn Lock and Niamh Terry - were on the bench.

Wales next take on Ireland in Dublin on 10 November, with matches against Scotland, Crawshay's and Barbarians to follow.

Wales team v Spain (Estadio Nacional Computense, Madrid, Sunday, 3 November): Lauren Smyth; Angharad De Smet, Megan Webb, Kerin Lake, Caitlin Lewis; Robyn Wilkins, Keira Bevan; Gwenllian Jenkins, Carys Phillips, Amy Evans, Georgia Evans, Gwen Crabb, Abbie Fleming, Sioned Harries

Replacements: Kelsey Jones, Gwenllian Pyrs, Cerys Hale, Siwan Lillicrap, Robyn Lock, Niamh Terry, Elinor Snowsill, Alecs Donovan

Wales Women fixtures November 2019: