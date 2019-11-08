Premiership: Bath v Northampton Saints

Beno Obano has started two of Bath's three Premiership games so far this season

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Recreation Ground Date: Saturday, 9 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Bath director of rugby Stuart Hooper has made five changes for the visit of Premiership leaders Northampton Saints.

Beno Obano, Tom Dunn, Tom Ellis and Josh McNally are restored to the starting line-up following last week's defeat at Wasps, with Will Chudley also coming in for the league's bottom side.

Saints go to The Rec looking to extend their perfect start to the season.

Samoa international Ahsee Tuala has returned from the World Cup and takes his place on the bench.

Northampton's World Cup winner Cobus Reinach, England trio Courtney Lawes, Piers Francis and Lewis Ludlam and Wales international Dan Biggar, however, are being rested after their campaigns in Japan ended just a week ago.

In the only change to Saints' starting XV, centre Fraser Dingwall comes in for Andy Symons.

Bath: Burns; Rokoduguni, Wright, Roberts, Brew; Priestland, Chudley; Obano, Dunn, Stuart; McNally, Ewels, Ellis, Bayliss, Mercer.

Replacements: Walker, Boyce, Judge, Stooke, Williams, Cook, Willison, Hamer-Webb.

Northampton Saints: Furbank; Collins, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Naiyaravoro; Grayson, Taylor, Franks, Haywood, Painter; Ribbans, Moon, Wood, Gibson, Harrison.

Replacements: Fish; Trinder, Hill, Ratuniyarawa, Coles, Mitchell, Strachan, Tuala,

Referee: Ian Tempest.