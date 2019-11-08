Premiership: Harlequins v Worcester Warriors

Worcester Warriors will be skippered by Jono Lance at The Stoop, having again left club captain GJ van Velze on the bench

Gallagher Premiership Venue: The Twickenham Stoop Date: Saturday, 9 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Harlequins remain without Rugby World Cup finalists Joe Marler and Kyle Sinckler for the visit of Worcester.

Prop Tevita Cavubati makes his debut at lock, while fellow Fiji international winger Vereniki Goneva is on the bench and also in line for a first Quins appearance after the World Cup.

Injury-ravaged Worcester are without six key players, including forwards Marco Mama and Nick Schonert.

Francois Hougaard, Ryan Mills, Chris Pennell and Duncan Weir are out too.

Pennell (lacerated thigh), Mills (shoulder) and Weir (hand) all join scrum-half Hougaard on the sidelines.

It means recalls for South African centre Francois Venter, Australian stand-off Lance, who captains the side, and full-back Jamie Shillcock, who makes his first Premiership start since April 2018.

Harlequins have won their past four matches at The Stoop in all competitions since the 20-19 loss to Northampton in April, while Worcester have won just once on the road in the Premiership in 14 months.

Harlequins head of rugby Paul Gustard:

"We were disappointed with our performance against Saints last week. We have had a good week preparing for the strong challenge that Worcester will bring.

"We are also pleased to see Campo recover from his small knock last week to take his place in the 23 alongside Niki, giving us real firepower in the squad.

"We picked up a few injuries last weekend which, although frustrating and disappointing, also presents a tremendous opportunity for other players to put their best foot forward and seize the opportunity."

Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons told BBC Hereford & Worcester:

"Chris Pennell has got quite a deep cut there which the specialist had to stitch up. You have to be careful with a thing like that. It was a laceration from a boot.

"Ryan Mills took a knock to the shoulder. He got through the game but we had to take into account all the factors and in particular that there is a six-day turnaround.

"Sam Lewis had to go off for a head injury assessment, Marco Mama took a bang to his leg. Duncan took a blow on his hand and Ethan Waller did as well.

"Duncan is pretty battered and bruised. He had quite a defensive performance. He tackled above and beyond his weight. In the Exeter game we made 226 tackles. That is quite a lot."

Harlequins: Chisholm; Murley, Lang, Saili, Ibitoye; Smith, Landajo; Botta, Elia, Collier, Young, Cavubati, Chisholm (capt), Evans, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Baldwin, Auterac, Kerrod, Lamb, Lawday, Saunders, Campagnaro, Goneva.

Worcester Warriors: Shillcock; Nanai, Venter, Beck, Fidow; Lance (capt), Heaney; Waller, Annett, Palframan, Bresler, Kitchener, Hill, Lewis, Du Preez.

Replacements: Taufete'e, Black, Carey, Fatialofa, van Velze, Kitto, Lawrence, Humphreys.

Referee: Matthew Carley.