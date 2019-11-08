Premiership: London Irish v Leicester Tigers

Waiseke Naholo was part of New Zealand's World Cup-winning squad of 2015

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Madejski Stadium Date: Sunday, 10 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

London Irish will hand a debut to New Zealand winger Waiseke Naholo when they host Leicester in the Premiership.

Naholo, 28, is one of two changes to the side which was narrowly beaten by Saracens, with fellow Kiwi Terrence Hepetema returning at centre.

Leicester give a debut to a New Zealander of their own in Jordan Taufua and Jonah Holmes moves to full-back.

He slots in for Telusa Veainu who broke his nose against Gloucester as Adam Thompstone starts against his old club.

Irish could also hand a debut to scrum-half Nick Phipps with the Australia international named among the replacements.

Six Leicester players who were part of England's World Cup squad have not been considered for selection.

London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney:

"Leicester are coming off the back of a good home win against Gloucester last weekend, so we know the challenges that they present to us.

"We're improving as each match comes, so we will be looking to do the same this weekend.

"We need to improve a few steps to make sure we stay at the same pace as everyone else."

Leicester head coach Geordan Murphy told BBC Radio Leicester:

"It was nice to come away with the win last weekend but it's all abut focusing on the next challenge.

"London Irish this weekend will pose a huge challenge and we want to go out and give ourselves every chance of putting in a performance.

"They had a huge win at Wasps and performed very well at Saracens, I think they're a quality outfit and have signed very well.

"We have to be on our top form to go there and pick up points."

London Irish: Jackson; Naholo, Rona, Hepetema, Loader; Myler, Meehan; Hobbs-Awoyemi, Fainga'a, Hoskins, Botha, van der Merwe (capt), Cowan, Ioane, Tuisue.

Replacements: Matu'u, Dell, Chawatama, Nott, Rogerson, Phipps, Williams, Parton.

Leicester: Holmes; Thompstone, Forsyth, Hardwick, Olowofela; Reid, Harrison; Bateman, T Youngs (capt), Heyes, Wells, Green, Kalamafoni, Thompson, Taufua.

Replacements: Clare, Gigena, Leatigaga, Lavanini, Coghlan, White, Worth, Aspland-Robinson.

Referee: JP Doyle (RFU).