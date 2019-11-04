Ireland to host world champions South Africa during next year's November series

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi - and his daughter - salute the crowd after winning South Africa's third World Cup trophy on Saturday

Ireland will face world champions South Africa during next year's November series of games in Dublin.

The Springboks' trip to Dublin for Ireland's second game next November had already been confirmed but they will now travel as world champions.

Australia will be Ireland's first opposition during the autumn games on the weekend of 7-8 November.

South Africa will be in Dublin the following weekend before Japan are the visitors on 21-22 November.

Japan's visit to Dublin will see the sides in opposition for the first time since the Brave Blossoms shocked Ireland at the recent World Cup.

Dates for the November games will be confirmed next year by the IRFU.