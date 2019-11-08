Pro14: Scarlets v Benetton (Sat)

Blade Thomson is a former New Zealand Under-20s international.

Pro14: Scarlets v Benetton Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Sat, 9 November Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Blade Thomson will make his first Scarlets appearance of the season in Saturday's home Pro14 game against Benetton.

Thomson returns from World Cup duty with Scotland and starts in a team showing four changes from the side which beat Cheetahs last Saturday.

He replaces Uzair Cassiem at number eight while Taylor Davies comes in for Marc Jones at hooker.

Johnny McNicholl starts at fullback after recovering from an ankle knock.

Corey Baldwin replaces Ryan Conbeer on the wing to make his first Pro14 start of the season and centre Paul Asquith has recovered from the facial injury he sustained against Zebre in October.

Prop Werner Kruger will make his 100th Scarlets appearance if he comes off the bench while loan signing Ryan Lamb is also among the replacements.

Scarlets go into the game comfortably the best-performing Welsh region during the World Cup period under new boss Brad Mooar.

The New Zealander has seen his side lose only once, a 46-7 setback at Edinburgh on 26 October.

Scarlets recovered from that by beating Cheetahs 17-13 last weekend and are third in Conference B going into the weekend's games.

Benetton arrive in west Wales fifth in the same table with two wins from five starts and trail the hosts by six points.

Line-ups

Scarlets: McNicholl; Baldwin, Hughes (capt), Asquith, Steff Evans; Dan Jones, Hardy; Price, Davies, Lee, Rawlins, Cummins, Kennedy, Macleod, Thomson.

Replacements: Marc Jones, Rob Evans, Werner Kruger, Juandre Kruger, Cassiem, Dane Blacker, Lamb, Fonotia.

Benetton: TBC

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Dan Jones (WRU),Stuart Gaffikin (IRFU)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (IRFU)