Taulupe Faletau: Bath and Wales back row returns to training after collarbone injury

Taulupe Faletau missed Wales' Six Nations Grand Slam in 2019 after fracturing a forearm

Bath and Wales back row Taulupe Faletau has returned to training after a collarbone injury which ruled him out of the World Cup in Japan.

Faletau was injured during a training camp with the national squad in July.

"He's not far away, he's in and around training and hopefully we'll see him back in a Bath jersey soon," director of rugby Stuart Hooper said.

British and Irish Lion Faletau, 28, last played a Test for his country in March 2018 and for Bath in January.

An injury hit 2018-19 campaign saw him miss the autumn international series and the Six Nations after fracturing his arm in October and then January.

"It was one of those things that was completely unavoidable," Hooper told BBC Radio Wales. "That's what can happen in a contact sport.

"Taulupe was disappointed as he loves playing rugby. At the time (of the second fracture), it stopped him playing for Wales, but the previous injury stopped him playing for Bath.

"Whichever jersey he's pulling on, he loves to play the game and put's a smile on his face, so the quicker he can get back out there, the better."

Bath host early Premiership leaders Northampton at The Rec on Saturday before starting their European Champions Cup campaign against Ulster on 16 November.