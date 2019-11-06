Tendai Mtawarira: South Africa prop retires from internationals after World Cup

Tendai Mtawarira was congratulated by Prince Harry after winning the Rugby World Cup

South Africa's World Cup-winning prop Tendai Mtawarira has announced his retirement from international rugby.

The 34-year-old, nicknamed "Beast", is South Africa's third most capped player in history, having played 117 Tests since his debut in 2008.

In the World Cup final Mtawarira helped the Boks dominate England in the scrum.

"I have many memories to cherish forever, but winning the Rugby World Cup is the perfect ending and cherry on top," he said.

Saturday's 32-12 victory over England in the final in Yokohama proved to be his last international.

"The Beast is someone who never complained, always put in the hard work and simply got on with his job in his typically unassuming way," said Mark Alexander, president of South Africa Rugby.

Mtawarira has played for the Durban-based Sharks in Super Rugby since 2007.