Pro14: Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors highlights on BBC Scotland in two-year deal

Edinburgh against Glasgow Warriors will be on the new channel on Mondays

Highlights of Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors games in the Pro14 are to be broadcast on the BBC Scotland channel as part of a new two-year contract.

An hour-long programme of Pro14 games, to be broadcast every Monday at 19:00 GMT, will launch on 11 November.

The agreement with the Pro14 also covers the play-offs and highlights of the final, which this season takes place in Cardiff on 20 June.

It complements existing coverage of the Pro14 on BBC Radio Scotland.

The television highlights programme, which will also be broadcast in Wales and Northern Ireland, will be available on BBC iPlayer and fans will also now be able to access videos of key moments online and on social media.

BBC Wales' flagship rugby round-up show, Scrum V, will also show highlights of Pro14 matches each week on BBC Two Wales.

The BBC lost out on broadcasting rights of Pro14 matches to Premier Sports in March 2018.

Pro14 commercial director Dermot Rigley said: "The BBC was on hand at our very first Celtic League final in 2001 and played a part in our journey over the subsequent years, so it is fantastic that they return at a time when the Championship has never been so strong."

Warriors finished runners-up to Irish province Leinster last season after topping Conference A, while Edinburgh were fifth in Conference B.

Both sides currently sit fourth out of seven teams in their respective tables, with Edinburgh hosting Dragons and Warriors face Zebre.