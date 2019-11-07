Siam Cup: Annual Channel Island rugby match could be in doubt over date clash

Jersey reclaimed the Siam Cup in May having lost to Guernsey for the first time since 2009 last year

One of the oldest rugby matches in the world - the annual Siam Cup game between Jersey and Guernsey - could be in doubt as the two island sides are struggling to agree a date.

The game is due to be hosted in Guernsey on 2 May, the same day as Jersey Reds' final Championship game.

Most of Jersey's professional players do not play in the annual match with Guernsey, but some are eligible.

Guernsey could have a play-off game on 25 April while 9 May is Liberation Day.

The game sees four matches between Jersey and Guernsey as the first XV, second teams, veterans and women face each other on one day.

"We are very aware from our club that 2 May is not an ideal date. We fully appreciate that and it's not ideal for a number of reasons," Raiders head of sponsorship Chris Gnapp told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"But all the research we've done from both sides is that 2 May is the least worst option for Siam Cup in 2020."

Jersey are due to play Bedford on 2 May, but Gnapp says that should not affect the team that represents Guernsey's opponents:

"We don't play the Jersey Reds professional side in the Siam Cup, that's something that's not been the case now for a few seasons," Gnapp added.

"Now we play their Athletic side and they allow a contingent of professional players to supplement that side."

Jersey say they are due to discuss the date of the Siam Cup game at a meeting on Thursday, 7 November.

"We have been in discussions regarding the Siam Cup date for 2020 with our neighbours for some time, and had advised Guernsey Raiders that the matter would be on the agenda for our November Board meeting," a club statement read.