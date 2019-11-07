Rugby World Cup: Scottish Rugby fined £70,000 for Mark Dodson legal threat and criticism

Scottish Rugby has been fined £70,000 and been ordered to apologise to World Rugby for criticism of a possible cancellation of their World Cup fixture against Japan.

The match was in doubt because of the approaching Typhoon Hagibis and SRU chief executive Mark Dodson criticised World Rugby's "rigidity".

He hinted at legal action if the match had not gone ahead.

An independent disputes committee says he "brought the game into disrepute".

