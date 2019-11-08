Pro14: Jacob Stockdale and Jordi Murphy return for Ulster's trip to Munster

Jordi Murphy and Jacob Stockdale were part of Joe Schmidt's Ireland World Cup squad

Pro14: Munster v Ulster Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Date: Saturday, 9 November Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster and the BBC Sport website; match report on the BBC Sport website

Wing Jacob Stockdale and back row Jordi Murphy will play for Ulster for the first time this season in Saturday's Pro14 match away to Munster.

The pair, who played for Ireland in the World Cup in Japan, will return as boss Dan McFarland makes seven changes from last week's win over Zebre.

Centre Stuart McCloskey and prop Marty Moore are in for Ulster against a Munster side that features eight names who played in Japan.

Peter O'Mahony comes back as captain.

Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Niall Scannell, John Ryan, Jean Kleyn, O'Mahony and CJ Stander all start with Conor Murray among the replacements.

JJ Hanrahan, Alby Mathewson and Chris Cloete keep their places in the side after helping Munster to a bonus-point win away to Cardiff Blues last week as coach Johann van Graan makes 12 changes.

Academy winger Liam Coombes makes his second Munster start with Mike Haley and Conway completing the back three.

In the Ulster back three, Matt Faddes switches to the full-back position, and is joined by the returning Stockdale and Rob Lyttle on the left and right wings respectively.

McCloskey is re-called to join last week's man-of-the-match Luke Marshall in midfield as Will Addison is ruled out with a shoulder injury sustained against Zebre last weekend.

Louis Ludik is missing after suffering a concussion in the same game, while James Hume will be out for four months after having surgery on a hamstring injury.

Angus Curtis will make his first start for Ulster this season at fly-half and is joined by John Cooney at scrum-half.

Among the four changes in the forwards, Moore returns to make his first start of the season at tight-head, joining Jack McGrath at loose-head and captain Rob Herring to make up an all-international front row.

Sam Carter comes back in to accompany Alan O'Connor in the second row.

Joining Murphy will be Sean Reidy at blindside, and Nick Timoney switches to assume the number eight position, completing the back row.

Ulster's 22-7 victory over Zebre saw them lie second behind Leinster in Conference A while Munster top Conference B, one point ahead of Irish interprovincial rivals Connacht.

Munster: Haley; Conway, Farrell, Scannell, Coombes; Hanrahan, Mathewson; Cronin, Scannell, Ryan; Kleyn, Holland; O'Mahony (C), Cloete, Stander.

Replacements: Loughman, O'Byrne, Archer, Wycherley, O'Donoghue, Murray, Bleyendaal, Botha.

Ulster: Faddes; Lyttle, Marshall, McCloskey, Stockdale; Curtis, Cooney; McGrath, Herring (C), Moore; O'Connor, Carter; Reidy, Murphy, Timoney.

Replacements: McBurney, O'Sullivan, O'Toole, Treadwell, Rea, Shanahan, Johnston, Baloucoune.