BBC NI to broadcast new Pro14 highlights programme on Mondays

Ulster's Craig Gilroy in action against Glasgow in the first match of this season's Pro14

BBC Northern Ireland has revealed it will broadcast a new Pro14 highlights programme on BBC iPlayer and BBC Two NI on Monday evenings.

Rugby fans will be able to watch the highlights from the weekend's seven games on the programme which will be shown first on BBC iPlayer from 19:00 GMT and then on BBC Two at 23:15 GMT.

The agreement starts with coverage of all round six matches which includes Ulster's key trip to Munster, Connacht against champions Leinster and Edinburgh against the Dragons.

More to follow.