Pro14: Zebre v Glasgow Warriors - Ryan Wilson returns to captain visitors

Ryan Wilson returns following Scotland's Rugby World Cup campaign

Pro14: Zebre v Glasgow Warriors Venue: Stadio Lanfranchi, Parma Date: Saturday, 9 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Report & reaction on BBC Sport Scotland website

Co-captain Ryan Wilson makes his first Glasgow Warriors outing of the season as he leads the side in Saturday's Pro14 trip to Zebre.

The back-row is one of five Scotland players to feature for the first time since the Rugby World Cup.

Hooker Fraser Brown, lock Scott Cummings, centre Sam Johnson and back-three man Tommy Seymour also return.

Last Friday's 50-0 rout of Southern Kings left Glasgow fourth in Conference A with two wins from five games.

Winless Zebre are bottom of the conference with only two points, but welcome back Italy prop Andrea Lovotti from suspension incurred against South Africa during the World Cup.

Glasgow head coach Dave Rennie has made eight changes from the Scotstoun hammering, with flanker Chris Fusaro and centre Kyle Steyn making their first appearances of the campaign.

Winger Ratu Tagive is rewarded for a try-scoring cameo off the bench with his first start in 20 months.

British and Irish Lion Seymour, predominantly a wing, is deployed at full-back.

"Tommy (Seymour) played well for us at 15 in a big game in Europe last season, and we feel he has the skill set to put in another strong performance in the position this weekend," Rennie said.

"Zebre are a handful. We're well aware of the threats they pose. They're prepared to play a bit of rugby and have a smart kicking game, so we'll have to be alert to all of that."

Zebre: M Biondelli; C Walker, J Elliott, E Lucchin, M Bellini; C Canna, J Renton; A Lovotti, L Bigi, A Tarus, M Kearney, I Nagle (capt), G Licata, J Meyer, D Sisi.

Replacements: M Manfredi, D Fischetti, G Zilocchi, L Krumov, R Giammarioli, M Violi, T Boni, P Bruno.

Glasgow Warriors: T Seymour; R Tagive, K Steyn, S Johnson, DTH van der Merwe; A Hastings, G Horne; O Kebble, F Brown, Z Fagerson, T Swinson, S Cummings, R Wilson (capt), C Fusaro, M Fagerson.

Replacements: G Turner, A Allan, D Rae, K McDonald, T Gordon, N Frisby, R Jackson, H Jones.