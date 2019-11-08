Edinburgh 20-7 Dragons: Richard Cockerill demands more accuracy from hosts

Duhan van der Merwe scored the second of Edinburgh's two tries against Dragons

Edinburgh are "a little bit disappointed with parts of our performance" despite beating Dragons, says head coach Richard Cockerill.

The hosts ran out 20-7 victors in an error-strewn Murrayfield tussle, going second in Pro14 Conference B.

Edinburgh had the lion's share of ball and field position, but their ascendancy yielded only two tries.

"You can't be too sad when you win, but clearly we need to be more accurate and finish opportunities," Cockerill said.

"We coughed the ball up at vital times. That happens sometimes. We didn't seem as sharp and urgent as we needed to be, but we'll take the points. We deserved to win.

"These games, you'd like to think we could get some dominance and more points, but credit to Dragons for playing how they did.

"It's a good four points, but we're a little bit disappointed with parts of our performance."

Cockerill welcomed back five of Scotland's Rugby World Cup contingent to his match-day squad, with John Barclay and Ben Toolis starting, while Simon Berghan, Grant Gilchrist and Jamie Ritchie featured from the bench.

Edinburgh travel to Agen next Friday for their first European Challenge Cup match, before hosting Bordeaux-Begles the following weekend.

"It's good to knock a bit of rust out of the guys that have been at the World Cup and get them back on the field," Cockerill told BBC Scotland.

"We'll make changes next week, we've got a big run of games, two in Europe and then we go to Munster, then Wasps back-to-back, then Glasgow back-to-back.

"We'll pick a good side next week but it'll be a mixture of young with experienced players to get game time.

"We've got to rotate the squad and keep building our depth. We've had two years of good building of this team, we've got some solid foundations and now it's time to try and build the depth of our squad."