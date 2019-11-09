France 10-20 England: Red Roses earn first win on French soil since 2012

England have now won 10 of 11 games in 2019

Autumn internationals: France v England France(3) 10 Try: Boudaud Con: Tremouliere Pen: Tremouliere England (17) 20 Tries: Hunter (2) Cons: Scarratt (2) Pens: Scarratt (2)

England began their autumn internationals with an impressive win over France - their first victory on French soil for seven years.

The Red Roses dealt with early French pressure at a raucous Stade Marcel-Michelin, and captain Sarah Hunter then scored twice the before the break.

New World Rugby player of the year Emily Scarratt was immaculate with the boot, kicking 10 points.

Camille Boudaud went over for France in the second half but England held on.

It was only a second defeat for French in 19 home games and the Red Roses' first win away in France since 2012.

The sides meet again next weekend at Exeter's Sandy Park.

England lay down a marker

England and France have become the dominant teams in northern-hemisphere women's rugby, with one or the other winning the Six Nations in each of the past four years.

France have been fearsome at home in that period; their only defeat on French turf since 2014 has been against world champions New Zealand.

The hosts were once again cheered on by a passionate crowd at the home of club side Clermont-Auvergne - but despite a fast start, they were restricted by England's defence to just three points via a Jessy Tremouliere penalty.

England, imposing at the line-out, grew into the game and scored twice in the final 10 minutes of the first half - Hunter going over on both occasions following good work from her fellow forwards.

It was not a perfect performance from England; Marlie Packer was sin-binned in the second half and Boudaud scored France's try in the corner soon after, but it was one that laid down a marker before next year's Six Nations and the World Cup in 18 months' time.

The Red Roses' first match of the 2020 Six Nations is away in France, a game that could well decide the tournament's winners.

Teams

England: McKenna; Dow, Scarratt, Harrison, Breach; Daley-Mclean, Riley; Botterman, Davies, Bern, Aldcroft, Scott, Beckett, Packer, Hunter.

Replacements: Kerr, Perry, Brown, Cleall, Fleetwood, Hunt, Scott, Thompson

France: Tremouliere; Boujard, Boudaud, Vernier, Menager; Drouin, Bourdon; Deshayes, Sochat, Joyeux; Corson, N'Diaye; Mayans, Hermet, Menager.

Replacements: Thomas, Traore, Pelle, Ferer, Annery, Sansus, Peyronnet, Jason