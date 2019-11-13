Glasgow Warriors: Pick your starting XV to take on Sale Sharks

From the section

European Champions Cup: Glasgow Warriors v Sale Sharks Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 16 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, updates on BBC Radio 5 live. Live text commentary on BBC Sport Scotland website & app

Huw Jones or Kyle Steyn? Ryan Wilson or Matt Fagerson? Who should make the Glasgow Warriors team to play Sale Sharks on Saturday?

Dave Rennie's side begin their European Champions Cup campaign at home to the English Premiership side. Pick and share your XV below.