European Champions Cup: Can you name Scotland's Sale Sharks?

European Champions Cup: Glasgow Warriors v Sale Sharks Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 16 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, updates on BBC Radio 5 live. Live text commentary on BBC Sport Scotland website & app

In the professional era, a slew of Scots have played for Sale Sharks, including two former national captains.

BBC Scotland has picked out a dozen of the more illustrious Scotland internationals to represent the English Premiership side. Can you name them? You have five minutes.