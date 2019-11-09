WRU National League & Cup results
-
Welsh Rugby
9 NOVEMBER, 2019
Specsavers National Championship
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Division 1 West Central
SPECSAVERS NATIONAL CUPROUND TWO
Beddau 3 - 34 Carmarthen Quins
Merthyr 24 - 17 Bedwas
Neath 34 - 25 Cross Keys
Pontypool 66 - 21 Cardiff Met
SPECSAVERS NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Bargoed 47 - 3 Ystalyfera
Narberth 11 - 13 Glamorgan Wanderers
Trebanos 3 - 9 Maesteg Quins
SPECSAVERS NATIONAL BOWL ROUND TWO
Caerau Ely 18 - 14 Pontrhydyfen
Tylorstown 28 - 10 Mold
DIVISION TWO EAST
Blackwood 32 - 13 Abergavenny
Caerleon 8 - 3 Croesyceiliog
Caldicot 24 - 3 Cwmbran
Hartridge 25 - 17 Newport HSOB
Oakdale 19 - 30 Talywain
Pill Harriers P - P Ynysddu
DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL
Abercwmboi 16 - 20 Gilfach Goch
Aberdare 26 - 0 Cilfynydd
Caerphilly 22 - 31 Abercynon
Llanishen 29 - 7 Taffs Well
Llantrisant 17 - 21 Cowbridge
Treharris 12 - 8 Llantwit Fardre
DIVISION TWO NORTH
Colwyn Bay 9 - 21 Wrexham
Rhyl 41 - 0 Llanidloes
Shotton Steel 15 - 29 Nant Conwy II
Welshpool 32 - 0 Newtown
DIVISION TWO WEST CENTRAL
Builth Wells P - P Morriston
Heol y Cyw 17 - 11 Resolven
Porthcawl 17 - 34 Maesteg Celtic
Pyle 23 - 25 Pencoed
Seven Sisters P - P Aberavon Quins
Ystradgynlais P - P Bridgend Sports
DIVISION TWO WEST
Burry Port 30 - 17 Mumbles
Fishguard P - P Carmarthen Athletic
Kidwelly 11 - 16 Loughor
Milford Haven 13 - 6 Tenby United
Pontarddulais 38 - 8 Pontyberem
Tycroes 18 - 3 Nantgaredig
DIVISION THREE EAST A
Abercarn 24 - 3 Garndiffaith
Abertysswg 29 - 0 Abertillery B G
Deri 11 - 39 RTB Ebbw Vale
Rhymney 31 - 18 Llanhilleth
Tredegar Ironsides 20 - 17 Blaina
Usk 41 - 12 Machen
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL A
Canton 43 - 17 Llanharan
Fairwater 40 - 8 Cardiff Quins
Penarth 24 - 25 Penygraig
Pentyrch P - P St Albans
Pontyclun 45 - 12 Old Illtydians
DIVISION THREE NORTH
Dinbych II 10 - 7 Flint
Llangefni II 19 - 20 Menai Bridge
Machynlleth P - P Rhosllanerchrugog
Ruthin II 24 - 7 Holyhead
Wrexham II 13 - 5 Pwllheli II
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Aberavon Green Stars 43 - 0 Cwmavon
Abercrave P - P Vardre
Cwmgors P - P Bryncoch
Cwmllynfell 20 - 27 Taibach
Nantymoel 20 - 10 Swansea Uplands
Tonmawr 0 - 40 Baglan
DIVISION THREE WEST A
Lampeter Town 3 - 3 Aberaeron
Llangwm 22 - 10 St Davids
Llanybydder 19 - 0 Haverfordwest
Neyland 14 - 36 Laugharne
Pembroke Dock Quins 25 - 11 Cardigan
Tregaron 7 - 17 St Clears
DIVISION THREE EAST B
Aberbargoed 10 - 16 Chepstow
Hafodyrynys 5 - 36 Newport Saracens
New Panteg 0 - 64 Fleur De Lys
New Tredegar 32 - 15 St Julians HSOB
Trinant 38 - 0 Blackwood Stars
Whitehead 18 - 20 Nantyglo
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B
Cefn Coed 26 - 0 Llandaff
Llantwit Major P - P Treherbert
Old Penarthians P - P Gwernyfed
Tonyrefail P - P Wattstown
Ynysowen 12 - 16 Hirwaun
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B
Briton Ferry 12 - 35 Banwen
Bryncethin 54 - 6 Crynant
Cefn Cribbwr 43 - 12 Maesteg
Glyncorrwg P - P Glais
Penlan 27 - 7 Alltwen
DIVISION THREE WEST B
Bynea 0 - 33 Llangadog
Furnace United 43 - 0 Betws
Llandeilo 3 - 20 Cefneithin
New Dock Stars 10 - 12 Llandybie
Trimsaran 18 - 3 Amman United
Tumble 20 - 13 Penygroes
DIVISION THREE EAST C
Beaufort 8 - 78 Hollybush
Crickhowell 32 - 16 Brynithel
Crumlin 10 - 24 Bettws
Malpas 10 - 13 Rogerstone
Pontllanfraith 31 - 7 West Mon
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Brackla 15 - 16 Cardiff Saracens
Ferndale P - P Llanrumney
Forgeside 5 - 12 Old Tyleryan
Girling 35 - 29 Tredegar
Markham 26 - 12 Sully View
Tref y Clawdd 27 - 7 Cardiff Internationals
Trefil 22 - 9 Abersychan
Whitchurch 13 - 6 Cwmcarn United
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL C
Fall Bay 20 - 6 Ogmore Vale
Pantyffynnon 5 - 22 Cwmtwrch
Penybanc 5 - 7 Cwmgwrach
Pontycymmer P - P Pontyates
South Gower 26 - 3 Pontardawe
Tonna 6 - 0 Rhigos