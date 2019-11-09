WRU National League & Cup results

Welsh rugby

9 NOVEMBER, 2019

Also see details from the Indigo Group Welsh Premiership

Also see details for the Celtic Cup (external site)

Also see details for the National Cup, Plate & Bowl (external site)

Specsavers National Championship

Division 1 East

Division 1 East Central

Division 1 North

Division 1 West

Division 1 West Central

SPECSAVERS NATIONAL CUPROUND TWO

Beddau 3 - 34 Carmarthen Quins

Merthyr 24 - 17 Bedwas

Neath 34 - 25 Cross Keys

Pontypool 66 - 21 Cardiff Met

SPECSAVERS NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Bargoed 47 - 3 Ystalyfera

Narberth 11 - 13 Glamorgan Wanderers

Trebanos 3 - 9 Maesteg Quins

SPECSAVERS NATIONAL BOWL ROUND TWO

Caerau Ely 18 - 14 Pontrhydyfen

Tylorstown 28 - 10 Mold

DIVISION TWO EAST

Blackwood 32 - 13 Abergavenny

Caerleon 8 - 3 Croesyceiliog

Caldicot 24 - 3 Cwmbran

Hartridge 25 - 17 Newport HSOB

Oakdale 19 - 30 Talywain

Pill Harriers P - P Ynysddu

DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL

Abercwmboi 16 - 20 Gilfach Goch

Aberdare 26 - 0 Cilfynydd

Caerphilly 22 - 31 Abercynon

Llanishen 29 - 7 Taffs Well

Llantrisant 17 - 21 Cowbridge

Treharris 12 - 8 Llantwit Fardre

DIVISION TWO NORTH

Colwyn Bay 9 - 21 Wrexham

Rhyl 41 - 0 Llanidloes

Shotton Steel 15 - 29 Nant Conwy II

Welshpool 32 - 0 Newtown

DIVISION TWO WEST CENTRAL

Builth Wells P - P Morriston

Heol y Cyw 17 - 11 Resolven

Porthcawl 17 - 34 Maesteg Celtic

Pyle 23 - 25 Pencoed

Seven Sisters P - P Aberavon Quins

Ystradgynlais P - P Bridgend Sports

DIVISION TWO WEST

Burry Port 30 - 17 Mumbles

Fishguard P - P Carmarthen Athletic

Kidwelly 11 - 16 Loughor

Milford Haven 13 - 6 Tenby United

Pontarddulais 38 - 8 Pontyberem

Tycroes 18 - 3 Nantgaredig

DIVISION THREE EAST A

Abercarn 24 - 3 Garndiffaith

Abertysswg 29 - 0 Abertillery B G

Deri 11 - 39 RTB Ebbw Vale

Rhymney 31 - 18 Llanhilleth

Tredegar Ironsides 20 - 17 Blaina

Usk 41 - 12 Machen

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL A

Canton 43 - 17 Llanharan

Fairwater 40 - 8 Cardiff Quins

Penarth 24 - 25 Penygraig

Pentyrch P - P St Albans

Pontyclun 45 - 12 Old Illtydians

DIVISION THREE NORTH

Dinbych II 10 - 7 Flint

Llangefni II 19 - 20 Menai Bridge

Machynlleth P - P Rhosllanerchrugog

Ruthin II 24 - 7 Holyhead

Wrexham II 13 - 5 Pwllheli II

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Aberavon Green Stars 43 - 0 Cwmavon

Abercrave P - P Vardre

Cwmgors P - P Bryncoch

Cwmllynfell 20 - 27 Taibach

Nantymoel 20 - 10 Swansea Uplands

Tonmawr 0 - 40 Baglan

DIVISION THREE WEST A

Lampeter Town 3 - 3 Aberaeron

Llangwm 22 - 10 St Davids

Llanybydder 19 - 0 Haverfordwest

Neyland 14 - 36 Laugharne

Pembroke Dock Quins 25 - 11 Cardigan

Tregaron 7 - 17 St Clears

DIVISION THREE EAST B

Aberbargoed 10 - 16 Chepstow

Hafodyrynys 5 - 36 Newport Saracens

New Panteg 0 - 64 Fleur De Lys

New Tredegar 32 - 15 St Julians HSOB

Trinant 38 - 0 Blackwood Stars

Whitehead 18 - 20 Nantyglo

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B

Cefn Coed 26 - 0 Llandaff

Llantwit Major P - P Treherbert

Old Penarthians P - P Gwernyfed

Tonyrefail P - P Wattstown

Ynysowen 12 - 16 Hirwaun

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B

Briton Ferry 12 - 35 Banwen

Bryncethin 54 - 6 Crynant

Cefn Cribbwr 43 - 12 Maesteg

Glyncorrwg P - P Glais

Penlan 27 - 7 Alltwen

DIVISION THREE WEST B

Bynea 0 - 33 Llangadog

Furnace United 43 - 0 Betws

Llandeilo 3 - 20 Cefneithin

New Dock Stars 10 - 12 Llandybie

Trimsaran 18 - 3 Amman United

Tumble 20 - 13 Penygroes

DIVISION THREE EAST C

Beaufort 8 - 78 Hollybush

Crickhowell 32 - 16 Brynithel

Crumlin 10 - 24 Bettws

Malpas 10 - 13 Rogerstone

Pontllanfraith 31 - 7 West Mon

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Brackla 15 - 16 Cardiff Saracens

Ferndale P - P Llanrumney

Forgeside 5 - 12 Old Tyleryan

Girling 35 - 29 Tredegar

Markham 26 - 12 Sully View

Tref y Clawdd 27 - 7 Cardiff Internationals

Trefil 22 - 9 Abersychan

Whitchurch 13 - 6 Cwmcarn United

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL C

Fall Bay 20 - 6 Ogmore Vale

Pantyffynnon 5 - 22 Cwmtwrch

Penybanc 5 - 7 Cwmgwrach

Pontycymmer P - P Pontyates

South Gower 26 - 3 Pontardawe

Tonna 6 - 0 Rhigos

