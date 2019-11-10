Last-gasp Keira Bevan try helps Wales past Ireland

Linda Djougang scored the only try of the first-half in Dublin

Women's Test: Ireland v Wales Ireland(5) 13 Tries: Djougang, Breen Pen: Murphy Wales (0) 15 Tries: Harries, Bevan Con: Wilkins Pen: Wilkins

Keira Bevan scored with the final play of the game as Wales edged out Ireland at the UCD Bowl in Dublin.

Linda Djougang and Enya Breen crossed for Ireland but two missed conversions from Ellen Murphy left the hosts vulnerable.

Sioned Harries' try and five points from the boot of Robyn Wilkins tied the game with 11 minutes to play.

Murphy's late penalty nudged Ireland ahead but Bevan darted over in the final seconds to steal the victory.

Ireland were camped in the Welsh 22 in the opening 10 minutes and chose to kick into the corner instead of going for the posts with several penalties, however the Welsh defence stood firm and eventually forced a turnover to relieve the pressure.

The game sparked into life on 18 minutes when Eimear Considine was just held up just short of the Welsh after a superb break, with Ireland recycling the ball which allowed Djougang to power over for her first international try.

Wales struggled to cope with the pace and footwork from the impressive Eimear Considine

Wales immediately searched for a response but some brilliant work from the Irish defence held up a rolling maul two metres from the home line.

Another trip into the Irish 22 proved to be unsuccessful for Wales, with Adam Grigg's outfit forcing a penalty at the breakdown, much to the frustrations of the visitors.

Rowland Phillips' side looked more dangerous with ball in hand as the half went on but several errors proved to be costly as Ireland held on to their narrow lead at the break.

Ireland raised the tempo after the restart and grabbed their second try on 43 minutes when another break from Player of the Match Considine allowed Breen the easy job of touching down unchallenged.

Ellen Murphy had a disappointing afternoon from the tee with one successful kick from three attempts

With Ellen Murphy missing both her conversion attempts, Robyn Wilkins got Wales on the board with a well-taken penalty and reduced the deficit to seven points.

Another break from full-back Considine nearly saw Nicole Cronin cross for Ireland's third try but the scrum-half was chopped down by Paige Randall's try-saving tackle.

Heavy overnight rain made conditions tricky in Dublin and a knock on from Kayleigh Powell halted any chance of a Welsh try after Elinor Snowsill breached the home defence.

However the visitors finally touched down with 12 minutes to go when replacement Harries burst through the Irish line and scored despite the best efforts of Considine, with Wilkins adding the extras.

With the scores level, Ireland won a penalty on the edge of the Welsh 22 with seven minute remaining and captain Ciara Griffin pointed to the sticks, with Murphy duly obliging and splitting the posts.

But in late drama with the clock ticking into the red, the visitors won a penalty from an Irish scrum and replacement scrum-half Bevan grabbed the decisive score after heavy pressure from the Welsh pack.

Ireland: Considine, Delany, Breen, Naoupu, Parsons, Murphy, Cronin; Feely, Moloney, Djougang, Fryday, Bobbett, Griffin, McMahon, Caplice.

Replacements: Dabanovich-O'Mahony, O'Dwyer, O'Hora, Ni Dhroma, O'Connor, Dane, Muldoon, Claffey.

Wales: Powell, Randall, Donovan, Wilkins, Keight, Snowsill, Lewis; Pyrs, Jones, Evans, John, Crabb, Alex Callender, Lewis, Lillicrap.

Replacements: Phillips, Jenkins, Hale, Harries, Lock, Bevan, Webb, O'Loughlin.

Referee: Rebecca Mahoney (New Zealand)

Assistant Referees: Clara Munarini (Italy), Glenn Sheridan (Ireland)