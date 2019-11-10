Super6: Heriots beat Ayrshire Bulls to top table on opening weekend

Super6 rugby launch

Heriot's Rugby beat Ayrshire Bulls 25-10 to top the new Super6 table on the opening weekend.

Stirling County beat Boroughmuir Bears 27-24, while Watsonians edged out Southern Knights 14-13.

The six sides will play 20 competitive matches each season made up of 10 Super6 fixtures, plus playo-ffs and cross-border matches.

The competition is designed to "bridge the gap between the domestic and the professional game" say organisers.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured