Super6: Heriots beat Ayrshire Bulls to top table on opening weekend

Heriot's Rugby beat Ayrshire Bulls 25-10 to top the new Super6 table on the opening weekend.

Stirling County beat Boroughmuir Bears 27-24, while Watsonians edged out Southern Knights 14-13.

The six sides will play 20 competitive matches each season made up of 10 Super6 fixtures, plus playo-ffs and cross-border matches.

The competition is designed to "bridge the gap between the domestic and the professional game" say organisers.