European Challenge Cup: Bordeaux Bègles v Wasps

European Challenge Cup Pool Three Venue: Stade Chaban Delmas Date: Saturday, 16 November Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and BBC Sport website

Wasps have lock forward Joe Launchbury back from England duty for their opening European Challenge Cup Pool 3 fixture in Bordeaux.

Launchbury will captain the side on his first club appearance of the season at Stade Chaban-Delmas.

There are European debuts for prop Jack Owlett and scrum-half Sam Wolstenholme who both start, while Tom Willis is in the back row alongside brother Jack.

Wasps are in the Challenge Cup for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

That was the result of last season's eighth-placed finish in the Premiership for the twice Heineken Cup winners.

Wasps' first European triumph came in 2002-03 in the Challenge Cup when, under Warren Gatland and Shaun Edwards, they beat Bath in the final.

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young:

"It's been a busy few weeks in the Premiership. A number of players have had a lot of game time and need some rest.

"We've got to make sure we don't run out of steam and bodies down the track, so we have to rotate the squad in a way we want to win games.

"Bordeaux, Edinburgh and Agen - you could quite easily have this kind of group in the Champions Cup, so there is a lot of quality.

"You're not second in the Top 14 by accident. Bordeaux have scored the second-most tries and conceded the second least so they're a top quality team."

Bordeaux: Buros, Plazy, Radradra, Tamanivalu, Connor; Jalibert, Lesgourges; Poirot, Pelissie, Kaulashvili, Tutaia, Cazeaux, Roumat, Woki, Tauleigne.

Replacements: Dufour, Ravai, El Fakir, Marais, Higginbotham, Gimbert, Meret, Seuteni.

Wasps: Miller; Watson, Fekitoa, Le Bourgeois, Bassett; Searle, Wolstenholme; Zhvania, Cruse, Owlett, Launchbury (capt), Rowlands, Johnson, J Willis, T Willis.

Replacements: Oghre, McIntyre, Alo, Cardall, Morris, Robson, Umaga, de Jongh.

