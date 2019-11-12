European Champions Cup: Ulster duo Will Addison and Louis Ludik fit for Bath tie

Injury has limited Addison to just one start so far this season

Champions Cup: Bath v Ulster Venue: The Recreation Ground Date: Saturday, 16 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster and the BBC Sport website; match report on the BBC Sport website

Backs Will Addison and Louis Ludik are available for Ulster's Champions Cup opener against Bath on Saturday.

The duo missed last weekend's defeat by Munster through injury but have recovered in time for the beginning of the European campaign.

Addison has made just one start for the province this season while Ludik featured in Ulster's first five games.

Meanwhile wing Rob Lyttle has signed a new contract that will keep him at Ulster until at least 2023.

Lyttle, 23, has made 27 Ulster appearances scoring 11 tries.

Having recently welcomed their Irish World Cup contingent Jacob Stockdale, Jordi Murphy, Rob Herring and captain Iain Henderson back to the side, Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has a strong panel to choose from as they seek a potentially crucial away win.

The northern province will welcome French side Clermont to the Kingspan Stadium a week later.