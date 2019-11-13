Shaun Edwards: Ex-Wales defence coach unveiled in France backroom staff

Shaun Edwards has worked with Warren Gatland with Wasps, Wales and the British and Irish Lions

Ex-Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards has been unveiled as part of Fabien Galthie's new-look France backroom staff.

Edwards left his Wales role after 12 years following the 2019 World Cup and will be Galthie's new defence coach.

New head coach Galthie has replaced Jacques Brunel, who stepped down after France lost 20-19 to Wales in the World Cup quarter-final.

Edwards will work alongside team manager Raphael Ibanez under Galthie.

Ibanez was coached by Edwards when he was at Wasps. Other members of Galthie's backroom staff include Laurent Labit, William Servat, Karim Ghezal, Thibault Giroud and Nicolas Buffa.

Galthie had already been confirmed as Brunel's long-term replacement in April 2019.

Edwards had agreed a deal with Wigan Warriors in August 2018 but said the Super League club never produced a contract for him to sign.

The 53-year-old former England rugby league international was part of a Wales coaching team that won four Six Nations titles and three Grand Slams, and also helped head coach Warren Gatland guide them to two World Cup semi-finals.

Gatland is returning to New Zealand to take up the role of head coach at Super Rugby outfit Chiefs before also leading the British and Irish Lions to South Africa in 2021.

Former attack coach Rob Howley is currently under investigation for an alleged breach of World Rugby betting rules. He had previously been linked with the Italy head coach role.

Robin McBryde has joined Leinster as forwards coach, while place-kicking expert Neil Jenkins is remaining within the Wales set up under new Wales coach Wayne Pivac.