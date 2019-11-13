Fraser Brown: Glasgow Warriors hooker signs new contract

Fraser Brown says Glasgow Warriors "kick-started" his career

Fraser Brown's "brutality" has been hailed by head coach Dave Rennie as the "world class" Scotland hooker signed a new Glasgow Warriors contract.

The new deal for the 30-year-old takes him to 2023, by which time he will have spent 10 years with the Pro14 club.

Brown was part of the Scotland squad at the recent Rugby World Cup in Japan.

"A proud Warrior, Fraser's passion, experience and brutality will be of huge benefit to our club over the next three years," Rennie said.

"He's got a phenomenal skill set with the ability to play at both hooker and seven internationally. Fraser is an absolute world-class player who sets high standards for himself and others."

Brown spent two years out of the professional game playing for Heriot's in the Scottish Premiership after being dropped by Edinburgh, but has proved a versatile asset since joining Glasgow in 2013.

The forward, who has 46 caps and has made 91 Warriors appearances, is delighted to follow Scotland flanker Matt Fagerson, South African prop Oli Kebble and centre Stafford McDowall in signing new deals.

"The club kick-started my career," he said. "We've got a great group of guys here and it's a club I'm proud to be a part of.

"One of the most important things about being a player is the faith shown in you by the coaches and everyone at the club - and that's a big factor behind deciding to stay here."