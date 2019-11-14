Challenge Cup: Agen v Edinburgh (Fri)

Jamie Ritchie was Scotland's stand-out performer in a disappointing World Cup

European Challenge Cup: Agen v Edinburgh Venue: Stade Armandie, Date: Friday, 15 November Kick-off: 19:00 GMT Coverage: Listen live on Radio Scotland & online; live text updates on BBC Sport Scotland website & app

Scotland trio Jamie Ritchie, Simon Berghan and Grant Gilchrist make their first starts of the season as Edinburgh open their Challenge Cup campaign away to Agen.

The visitors make 12 changes from their 20-7 Pro14 win over the Dragons at the weekend.

Scrum-half Charlie Shiel and lock Sam Thomson make their first ever starts.

Winger Eroni Sau, fly-half Simon Hickey, and flanker John Barclay are the three players to stay in the team.

In-form winger Duhan van der Merwe, scrum-half Henry Pyrgos and full-back Blair Kinghorn are among those rested.

"We've got a strong squad and that is reflected in our team selection," said head coach Richard Cockerill.

"We have been able to rotate back in a number of our Scotland internationals to the forward pack. They bring quality and that added experience, which is always needed when travelling away in Europe.

"A number of guys get their opportunity in the backline, and we're excited to see how they perform against a quality opposition.

"We know we'll be up against a really tough and physically dominant side, who will be keen to get their European campaign off to the best possible start, but we've prepared well and come in with plenty of confidence across the board."

Agen are second bottom of the Top 14, with five defeats in nine league outings.

Edinburgh sit third in Pro14 Conference B, with the success at home to the Dragons a fourth win from six matches.

Cockerill's side have won 10 of their past 12 pool games in the Challenge Cup and beat Agen home and away in the pool stage of the 2015-16 competition.

Agen: Saurs, Masilevu, Sadie, Decron, Taulagi, Berdeu, Verdu; Tetrashvili, Martinez, Ryan, Murday, Zafra, Jegerlehner, Pearce, Briatte.

Replacements: Zarantonello, Vanai, Motoc, Hayes, Chauveau, Puletua, Tolot, Desmaison.

Edinburgh: Hoyland, Sau, Johnstone, Taylor, Farndale, Hickey, Shiel; Bhatti, Fenton, Berghan, Thomson, Gilchrist, Barclay, Ritchie, Haining.

Replacements: Willemse, Sutherland, McCallum, Carmichael, Miller, Nutton, Baggott, Fife.