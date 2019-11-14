Championship is 'very open' says Cornish Pirates boss Chris Stirling

Newcastle have got two bonus points from their five wins, while the Pirates have three bonus points form their four victories this season

Cornish Pirates boss Chris Stirling says this season's Championship could be one of the most open in years.

Traditionally the side relegated from the Premiership has dominated the second tier, winning promotion back to the top flight every season since 2013.

Newcastle, who dropped down in the summer, have won all five of their games but are just three points clear of the second-placed Pirates.

The Falcons won 19-8 at the Pirates just under a month ago.

"When we played them down here we weren't at our best, I thought we fell on the wrong side of sir with the whistle and that definitely cost us the opportunity to get momentum in the game," Stirling told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"But there was nothing I'd go away and say 'oh wow we're going to struggle to beat them later this year' - we've just got to be on our game and give it a crack.

"Even teams at the bottom part of the league at the moment, anybody's capable of beating anyone on the day and I think that's what's going to make it a very, very open competition and close right through."