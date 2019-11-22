European Challenge Cup: Castres v Worcester Warriors

Fit-again ex-Gloucester centre Ryan Mills captains the Worcester team as he becomes only the 23rd player to reach 100 appearances for the Warriors

European Challenge Cup Pool One Venue: Stade Pierre-Antoine Date: Saturday, 23 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and BBC Sport website

Worcester Warriors have five of their key injured players fit to return for Saturday's European Challenge Cup Pool One trip to Castres.

Ryan Mills starts at centre on his 100th appearance for the club following a shoulder injury, and full-back Chris Pennell (lacerated thigh) and stand-off Duncan Weir (hand) also start.

Scrum-half Hougaard (shoulder) and prop Nick Schonert are on the bench.

Schonert is back ahead of schedule from a torn medial ligament in his knee.

Jamie Shillcock, who contributed 27 points - including a hat-trick of tries - in last Friday night's pool-opening 57-14 win over Enisei-STM in Russia returns to the bench.

He is one of five players who played at Krasnodar, who have been named in a much-changed squad for the trip to the south of France.

Warriors are still without Will Butler, Dean Hammond, Alex Hearle, Andrew Kitchener, Marco Mama, Caleb Montgomery, Farai Mudariki, Matti Williams.

Worcester Warriors: Pennell; Humphreys, Venter, Mills (capt), Fidow; Weir, Heaney; Waller, Annett, Carey, Bresler, Kitchener, Hill, Lewis, du Preez.

Replacements: Moulds, Black, Schonert, Clegg, van Velze, Hougaard, Lawrence, Shillcock.

