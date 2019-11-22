European Challenge Cup: London Irish v Bayonne
-
- From the section Rugby Union
|European Challenge Cup Pool Two
|Venue: Madejski Stadium Date: Saturday, 23 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
|Coverage: BBC local radio and BBC Sport website
London Irish make 10 changes for the visit of Bayonne as they bid for a first European Challenge Cup win.
Alivereti Veitokani returns at full-back for a first appearance of the season, while Franco van der Merwe skippers the side from the second row.
Paddy Jackson returns at fly-half alongside scrum-half Ben Meehan.
Former Harlequins pair Alofa Alofa and Mat Luamanu start at centre and number eight for Bayonne, who lost to Toulon in their opening Pool Two fixture.
London Irish: Veitokani; Rona, Stephenson, Hepetema, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, Meehan; Elrington, Fainga'a, Chawatama, Van der Merwe (capt), Botha, Rogerson, Gilsenan, Tuisue.
Replacements: McMillan, Hobbs-Awoyemi, Hoskins, Maddison, Mafi, Curtis-Harris, Phipps, Parton.
Bayonne: Tisseron; Mamao, Alofa, Muscarditz (capt), Duhau; Fajardo, Rouet; Iguiniz, Delonca, Taufa, Galarza, Maka, Tau, Darlet, Luamanu.
Replacements: Lamothe, Afatia, Mousset, Battut, Iashagashvili, Saubusse, Ordas, Lestrade.
Referee: Joy Neville (IRU).
For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.