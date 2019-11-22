European Challenge Cup: London Irish v Bayonne

Alivereti Veitokani made two appearances for Fiji at the World Cup in Japan

European Challenge Cup Pool Two Venue: Madejski Stadium Date: Saturday, 23 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and BBC Sport website

London Irish make 10 changes for the visit of Bayonne as they bid for a first European Challenge Cup win.

Alivereti Veitokani returns at full-back for a first appearance of the season, while Franco van der Merwe skippers the side from the second row.

Paddy Jackson returns at fly-half alongside scrum-half Ben Meehan.

Former Harlequins pair Alofa Alofa and Mat Luamanu start at centre and number eight for Bayonne, who lost to Toulon in their opening Pool Two fixture.

London Irish: Veitokani; Rona, Stephenson, Hepetema, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, Meehan; Elrington, Fainga'a, Chawatama, Van der Merwe (capt), Botha, Rogerson, Gilsenan, Tuisue.

Replacements: McMillan, Hobbs-Awoyemi, Hoskins, Maddison, Mafi, Curtis-Harris, Phipps, Parton.

Bayonne: Tisseron; Mamao, Alofa, Muscarditz (capt), Duhau; Fajardo, Rouet; Iguiniz, Delonca, Taufa, Galarza, Maka, Tau, Darlet, Luamanu.

Replacements: Lamothe, Afatia, Mousset, Battut, Iashagashvili, Saubusse, Ordas, Lestrade.

Referee: Joy Neville (IRU).

