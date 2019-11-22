European Challenge Cup: Wasps v Agen

From the section

Matteo Minozzi will start at full-back for Wasps against Agen

European Challenge Cup Pool Three Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Saturday, 23 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and BBC Sport website

Wasps will bid to bounce back from an opening European Challenge Cup defeat in Bordeaux when they host fellow French side Agen at the Ricoh Arena.

Full-back Matteo Minozzi is among seven changes as wingers Zach Kibirige and Marcus Watson also return.

Brothers Jack and Tom Willis continue their back row partnership with Ashley Johnson, while Joe Launchbury skippers.

Agen lost to Edinburgh last week and will try to end Wasps' unbeaten home record in the competition's pool stage.

Wasps: Minozzi; Kibirige, Fekitoa, Le Bourgeois, Watson; Umaga, Robson; McIntyre, Taylor, Brookes, Launchbury (capt), Rowlands, Johnson, J Willis, T Willis.

Replacements: Cruse, Zhvania, Owlett, Flament, Morris, Porter, Sopoaga, Gopperth.

Agen: Tolot; Rokoduru, Puletua, Vaka, Jane; Berdeu, Verdu; Tetrashvili, Zarantonello, Desmaison, Motoc, Phillips, Maravat, Jegerlhener (capt), Hayes.

Replacements: Correa, Phelipponneau, Chabeaudie, Murday, Ricart, Chauveau, Decron, Saurs.

Referee: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia).

