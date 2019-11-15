European Challenge Cup: Calvisano v Cardiff Blues (Sat)

Jarrod Evans started for Wales against Ireland in August 2019

European Challenge Cup: Calvisano v Blues Venue: Pata Stadium, Calvisano Date: Sat, 16 Nov Kick-off: 13:30 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and on the BBC Sport website and app.

Jarrod Evans has switched back to fly-half from centre as Cardiff Blues make eight personnel changes for the European Challenge Cup trip to face Calvisano.

Evans moves to 10 with Jason Tovey missing out.

Centre Willis Halaholo, wing Jason Harries and scrum-half Lewis Jones start.

Flanker James Botham, grandson of cricket legend Sir Ian, makes his first European start for Cardiff Blues.

Front-row trio Brad Thyer, Kirby Myhill and Keiron Assiratti plus lock Macauley Cook are named in the pack.

Lock Josh Turnbull captains the side, while Seb Davies switches to number eight from second-row.

Will Davies-King, James Ratti and Ben Thomas are in line for their first senior Blues appearances if they come off the replacements bench.

Cardiff have faced Calvisano twice before in the competition and won both matches in 2015/16 by margins of more than 40 points.

Calvisano's last appearance in the competition was in 2016, the Italian side suffering a 74-6 defeat against the Blues - their heaviest Challenge Cup defeat.

Blues have won the Challenge Cup twice in 2010 and 2018.

They have won their last six Challenge Cup ties, with their most recent victory being the 2018 final against Gloucester Rugby, which they edged 31-30.

Calvisano: Van Zyl; Balocchi, De Santis, Mazza, Susio; Pescetto, Consoli; Brugnara, Morelli (capt), Cittadini, Wessels, Van Vuren, Archetti, Casolari, Vunisa.

Replacements: Luccardi, Michelini, Leso, Venditti, Koffi, Semenzato, Chiesa, Panceyra-Garrido.

Cardiff Blues: M Morgan; Harries, Lee-Lo, Haloholo, Millard; J Evans, L Jones; Thyer, Myhill, Assiratti, Turnbull (capt), Cook, Lewis-Hughes, Botham, S Davies.

Replacements: E Lewis, W Davies-King, Ratti, A Lawrence, L Williams, Fish, B Thomas.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys (England)

Assistant Referees: Adam Leal (England), Phil Watters (England).