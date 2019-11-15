Nick Grigg and Ali Price are back in the Glasgow matchday squad

Champions Cup: Glasgow Warriors v Sale Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 16 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio 5 Live Extra & online; live text updates on BBC Sport Scotland website & app

Nick Grigg returns to the Glasgow Warriors line up at outside centre for Saturday's Champions Cup opener.

Scrum-half Ali Price is back from the foot injury that cut short his World Cup and makes his first appearance of the season on the home bench.

Sale can call on European rugby's all-time top try scorer Chris Ashton, with the winger among the replacements.

USA fly-half AJ MacGinty starts for the first time since playing at the World Cup.

Rob Webber and Jake Cooper-Woolley are reinstated to the front row and lock James Phillips starts in place of the injured Josh Beaumont.

Winger Byron McGuigan, omitted from Scotland's World Cup squad, takes on his former club and Cameron Redpath, son of former Scotland captain, Bryan, is at outside centre.

World Cup-winner, Faf de Klerk is among the players Sale must do without, along with Tom Curry, Mark Wilson and Lood de Jager.

Glasgow, who reached the last eight last season, give a first European start to Australian winger Ratu Tagive.

Flankers Callum Gibbins and Ryan Wilson start together for the first time this season, while Rob Harley adds further experience as he returns to partner Scott Cummings in the second-row.

"Sale are a tough side based around a big pack, solid kicking game and strong defence," said Warriors head coach Dave Rennie.

"We know what to expect. They'll be coming through the front door. We're excited by that challenge and have prepared well."

Sale are returning to the Champions Cup for the first time since season 2016-17, with director of rugby Steve Diamond saying: "Glasgow have proven to be a top European side over the past few years and rarely lose at Scotstoun.

"We will have to be on our best up there to get a result, especially now they have their Scotland internationals back."

Glasgow Warriors: Seymour, Tagive, Grigg, Johnson, Van der Merwe, Hastings, G Horne; Kebble, Brown, Z Fagerson, Harley, Cummings, Wilson, Gibbins, M Fagerson.

Replacements: Turner, Allan, Rae, Swinson, Fusaro, Price, P Horne, Steyn.

Sale Sharks: Hammersley, Yarde, Redpath, James, McGuigan, MacGinty, Papier; Harrison, Webber, Cooper-Woolley, Evans, Phillips, J Du Preez, Curry, D Du Preez.

Replacements: Van der Merwe, Morozov, Oosthuizen, Postlethwaite, Ross, Cliff, R Du Preez, Ashton.