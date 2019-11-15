England lock Courtney Lawes is among five internationals returning to the Northampton Saints side this weekend

Champions Cup: Northampton Saints v Lyon Olympique Venue: Franklin's Gardens, Northampton Date: Sunday, 17 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Listen to live match commentary from BBC Radio Northampton.

Matt Proctor and Owen Franks could both make their Northampton Saints debuts off the bench during Sunday's Champions Cup opener against Lyon.

England trio Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam and Piers Francis return to the side after playing at the World Cup.

Former Sale and Bath number eight Carl Fearns will start for the visitors, who currently lead the way in the Top 14 table.

The French side have won eight of their nine league games, losing just once.

Saints director of rugby Chris Boyd has made six changes to the side that lost away at Bath, with Wales' Dan Biggar and South African World Cup winner Cobus Reinach among those returning from Japan.

Co-captains Alex Waller and Teimana Harrison will lead the side, who return to the Champions Cup on the 20th anniversary of their only European title.

Northampton: Furbank; Collins, Hutchinson, Francis, Naiyaravoro; Biggar, Reinach; Waller, Haywood, Painter, Ribbans, Lawes, Wood, Ludlam, Harrison

Replacements: Fish, Van Wyk, Franks, Ratuniyarawa, Gibson, Mitchell, Proctor, Tuala

Lyon: Buttin; Tuisova, Barassi, Ngatai, Nakaitaci; Fernandez, Pelissie; Chaume, Maurouard, Ric, Geraci, Goujon, Gill, Sobela, Fearns

Replacements: Ivaldi, Kaabeche, Bamba, Roodt, Bruni, Couilloud, Wisniewski, Regard