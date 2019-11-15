Saracens scrum-half Ben Spencer (right) came on in the final five minutes of England's World Cup final defeat by South Africa

Champions Cup: Racing 92 v Saracens Venue: Paris La Défense Arena Date: Sunday, 17 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT

Only two of Saracans' England players will feature for the European champions as they begin the defence of their Champions Cup title against Racing 92.

Scrum-half Ben Spencer, a late call up as cover for the World Cup final, and reserve hooker Jack Singleton will start, in a repeat of the 2016 final.

Scotland talisman Finn Russell will start at fly-half for the hosts, who are 10th in the Top 14.

Former Ireland winger Simon Zebo is named on the bench.

Sarries' academy graduate Jackson Wray will make his 50th Champions Cup appearance from number eight, while Wales prop Rhys Carre will make his club debut.

"I'm very proud to reach 50 games in Europe," said Wray.

"It's a great number to hit in the best competition in the world."

World Cup-winning South African prop Vincent Koch is named among the replacements, alongside Springbok versatility back Damian Willemse.

Racing 92: Dulin; Thomas, Vakatawa, Chavancy, Imhoff; Russell, Machenaud; Ben Arous, Chat, Gomes Sa, Ryan, Palu, Lauret, Chouzenoux, Claassen

Replacements: Baubigny, Kolingar, Oz, Bird, Mangene, Iribaren, Volavola, Zebo

Saracens: Gallagher; Maitland, Lozowski, Tompkins, Segun; Vunipola, Spencer; Carre, Singleton, Lamositele, Skelton, Hunter-Hill, Isiekwe, Earl, Wray

Replacements: Gray, Crean, Koch, Kpoku, Reffell, Whiteley, Willemse, Taylor