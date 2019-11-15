Scotland v Wales: Lisa Martin to win 50th cap for hosts

Scotland's Lisa Martin will reach a half-century cap milestone against Wales on Sunday

Autumn Test: Scotland v Wales Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 17 November Kick-off: 15:10 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Alba on BBC Sport Scotland website & app

Lisa Martin returns at fly-half to win her 50th cap in the Scotland team named by head coach Philip Doyle for Sunday's Autumn Test against Wales at Scotstoun.

Rachel Malcolm starts at blindside flanker in her first game as skipper, with uncapped pair Evie Tonkin and Sarah Denholm on the bench.

The Wales match, live on BBC Alba, is Irishman Doyle's third in charge of Scotland and first at home.

Scotland host Japan seven days later and face Spain in Almeria in January.

Scotland: Chloe Rollie (Harlequins), Rhona Lloyd (Loughborough Lightning), Lisa Thomson (Darlington Mowden Park), Helen Nelson, Megan Gaffney (Watsonians), Lisa Martin (Saracens), Mhairi Grieve (Firwood Waterloo), Megan Kennedy (Stirling County), Jodie Rettie (Saracens), Mairi Forsyth (Corstorphine Cougars), Emma Wassell (Corstorphine Cougars), Sarah Bonar (Loughborough Lightning), Rachel Malcolm (Loughborough Lightning), Louise McMillan (Hillhead Jordanhill), Jade Konkel (Harlequins).

Replacements: Panashe Muzambe (Edinburgh University / Watsonians), Lisa Cockburn (Darlington Mowden Park), Christine Belisle (Cartha Queens Park), Rachel McLachlan (Darlington Mowden Park), Jenny Maxwell (Loughborough Lightning), Sarah Denholm (Edinburgh University), Abi Evans (Darlington Mowden Park), Evie Tonkin (Darlington Mowden Park).