Richard Cockerill says Edinburgh must prepare for 'bigger nights' after Agen win

Hoyland scored the third of Edinburgh's four tries

Edinburgh recorded a "good" bonus-point victory away to Agen to start their Challenge Cup campaign but must steel themselves for "bigger nights" ahead, says head coach Richard Cockerill.

Cameron Fenton's score at the death ensured Edinburgh took maximum points.

It added to two first-half tries from George Taylor and one from Damien Hoyland in a 31-10 win in France.

"We know there will be bigger nights and we'll have to play better," Cockerill told BBC Scotland.

"But to develop, give guys game time and win is important for us as a team to develop. It's never easy in Europe, especially in France regardless of what quality of team you're playing against."

An Edinburgh side featuring 12 changes from the win over the Dragons raced into a 21-3 lead at the break, but were sloppy in the second half as Agen, who sit second bottom of the French Top 14, scored through Benito Masilevu.

And only after twice holding the French side up over the line did the fourth try finally arrive late on.

Cockerill praised his side's "vigour" in defence and their patience, but added improvement is a must when they take on Bordeaux, who face Wasps on Saturday in their pool opener, in their second match in Pool 3 next Friday.

That test is followed by a Pro14 match with Munster, back-to-back games against Wasps, then a derby clash with rivals Glasgow.

"They've got a big budget, a big team and they're a very good team," Cockerill said of the side who sit second in the Top 14.

"We've had some big European nights recently, we're in the Challenge Cup where we don't really want to be, but Bordeaux are a big team and we've got a good European record at Murrayfield and we want to keep that.

"We've got a great run and we've got to look forward to it and relish it with enthusiasm, get in the middle of it and have some fun."