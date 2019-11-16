Glasgow Warriors 13-7 Sale: 'Frustrating' hosts 'not far off' best - Dave Rennie

DTH van der Merwe races away to score his first-half try as Glasgow Warriors beat Sale Sharks

Glasgow Warriors are "not far off" their best, believes head coach Dave Rennie, despite his side toiling late on in a 13-7 Heineken Champions Cup win over Sale Sharks at Scotstoun.

Warriors were in control for an hour as they breezed into a 13-0 lead, but an improved Sale made it a nervy finish.

Rennie, though, was happy with the majority of what his side produced.

"If you had given me that score before the game, I would have taken that," he told BBC Scotland.

"We're always striving to be the best we can be and we've got more in the tank."

DTH van der Merwe's try at the end of the first half was reward for a dominant 40 minutes by the home side, adding to Adam Hastings scoring two of three penalty attempts.

Coenie Oosthuizen's try and the conversion from AJ McGinty kept Warriors on edge though in the last quarter of the game, but Rennie praised how his side held off the late fightback.

"We put ourselves in a lot of pressure in the second half," said Rennie.

"I thought the first half was excellent. We carried well and had quick ball. I felt that we probably could have been up by a few more by half-time.

"We are happy. We defended pretty well. The set piece was excellent. We dominated enough of the ball to be rewarded by more, but Sale are a very good side and our control was not where it needs to be.

"We're not far off. The last couple of games we've played really well."