La Rochelle 12-31 Exeter Chiefs: Four tries gives Chiefs bonus point win

Exeter Chiefs finished second in Pool 2 of last season's competition

Heineken Champions Cup: La Rochelle v Exeter Chiefs La Rochelle: (0) 12 Tries: Doumayrou, Murimurivalu; Cons: James Exeter Chiefs: (14) 31 Tries: Dennis, O'Flaherty, Slade, S Simmonds; Pens: J Simmonds; Cons: J Simmonds (4)

Exeter Chiefs made an impressive start in the Heineken Champions Cup with a bonus point win over La Rochelle.

Converted tries from Dave Dennis and Tom O'Flaherty gave the Chiefs a 14-0 lead at half-time, but La Rochelle had a Vincent Rattez try disallowed.

Geoffrey Doumayrou crossed for La Rochelle after the break, but Henry Slade's interception try restored Exeter's 14-point lead.

Sam Simmonds secured the bonus, while Kini Murimurivalu crossed late on.

The Chiefs took the lead in the Pool 2 clash after only nine minutes when lock forward Dennis followed up a powerful run from prop harry Williams and winger O'Flaherty.

Fly-half Joe Simmonds kicked the first of his 11 points to give Exeter a 7-0 lead, but they looked to have been pegged back when Rattez crossed after a tap penalty only for the try to be disallowed for a forward pass.

O'Flaherty dived in at the corner after a brilliant long pass from Ian Whitten, and Exeter took their 14-0 lead into the break after the home side opted out of two possible penalty kicks.

Rattez's excellent offload from a Ihaia West cross-kick gave Doumayrou the chance to give La Rochelle their first points, but smart anticipation from Slade saw the England centre intercept Jeremy Sinzelle's pass to race in unopposed.

Sam Simmonds held off three defenders to barge over for Exeter's fourth try, but their lead was reduced in injury time at the end of the match when Murimurivalu collected a cross kick to go over.

LINE-UPS

La Rochelle: Sinzelle, Rattez, Doumayrou, Botia, Retiere, West, Bales, Priso, Bourgarit, Joly, Sazy, Tanguy, Alldritt, Liebenberg, Vito.

Replacements: Bosch, Wardi, Puafisi, Timani, Gourdon, James, Andreu, Murimurivalu.

Exeter: Hogg, O'Flaherty, Slade, Whitten, Cuthbert, J. Simmonds, White, Hepburn, Yeandle, Williams, Dennis, J. Hill, Ewers, Vermeulen, S. Simmonds.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Moon, Street, Kirsten, Armand, J. Maunder, Steenson, Nowell.