WRU National League & Cup results


16 NOVEMBER, 2019
Specsavers National Championship
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Division 1 West Central
DIVISION TWO EAST
Abergavenny 17 - 13 Caerleon
Croesyceiliog 24 - 22 Caldicot
Cwmbran 55 - 0 Pill Harriers
Hartridge 5 - 37 Oakdale
Talywain 27 - 19 Blackwood
Ynysddu 33 - 5 Newport HSOB
DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL
Abercynon 29 - 29 Llanishen
Cilfynydd 15 - 3 Abercwmboi
Cowbridge 3 - 12 Treharris
Gilfach Goch 29 - 24 Caerphilly
Taffs Well 19 - 8 Llantrisant
DIVISION TWO NORTH
Bangor 0 - 39 Rhyl
Llanidloes 20 - 25 Abergele
Mold 30 - 12 Welshpool
Nant Conwy II 0 - 24 Colwyn Bay
Newtown 28 - 14 Shotton Steel
DIVISION TWO WEST CENTRAL
Aberavon Quins 26 - 8 Heol Y Cyw
Bridgend Sports 35 - 22 Seven Sisters
Morriston 6 - 12 Porthcawl
Pencoed 22 - 16 Ystradgynlais
Resolven 0 - 20 Builth Wells
DIVISION TWO WEST
Burry Port 15 - 3 Kidwelly
Carmarthen Athletic 22 - 13 Milford Haven
Loughor 16 - 22 Pontarddulais
Nantgaredig 24 - 27 Mumbles
Pontyberem 10 - 31 Fishguard
Tenby United 9 - 13 Tycroes
DIVISION THREE EAST A
Blaina 3 - 10 Abercarn
Garndiffaith 15 - 28 Usk
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL A
Cardiff Quins 20 - 27 Penarth
St Albans 22 - 23 CR Cymry Caerdydd
DIVISION THREE NORTH
Rhosllanerchrugog 19 - 13 Mold II
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Cwmavon 6 - 35 Abercrave
Swansea Uplands 12 - 14 Cwmllynfell
Vardre 53 - 15 Cwmgors
DIVISION THREE WEST A
Cardigan 20 - 5 Tregaron
Haverfordwest 34 - 21 Pembroke Dock Quins
St Clears 13 - 11 Lampeter Town
St Davids 0 - 3 Neyland
DIVISION THREE EAST B
Blackwood Stars 6 - 25 New Tredegar
Chepstow 48 - 3 Hafodyrynys
Newport Saracens 67 - 5 New Panteg
St Julians HSOB 19 - 28 Aberbargoed
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B
Gwernyfed 17 - 13 Tonyrefail
Hirwaun 25 - 18 Cefn Coed
Llandaff 20 - 25 Old Penarthians
Treherbert P - P Ynysowen
Wattstown 19 - 3 Llandaff North
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B
Alltwen 0 - 36 Glyncorrwg
Glais 21 - 20 Pontrhydyfen
Maesteg P - P Briton Ferry
Neath Athletic 7 - 41 Bryncethin
DIVISION THREE WEST B
Amman United 22 - 22 Tumble
Betws 10 - 23 New Dock Stars
Cefneithin 8 - 12 Furnace United
Llandybie P - P Bynea
Llangadog 9 - 11 Trimsaran
Penygroes 24 - 32 Llandeilo
DIVISION THREE EAST C
West Mon 23 - 32 Crumlin
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Cardiff Internationals 12 - 6 Whitchurch
Llandrindod Wells 15 - 29 Ferndale
Tredegar 20 - 21 Old Tyleryan
Trefil 41 - 10 Girling
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL C
Cwmtwrch P - P Fall Bay
SPECSAVERS NATIONAL PLATE - ROUND THREE
Aberystwyth 27 - 32 Newbridge
Ammanford 26 - 27 Porth Harlequins
Bedlinog 26 - 6 Senghenydd
Birchgrove 30 - 5 Bethesda
Bonymaen 16 - 24 Brecon
Bridgend Athletic 17 - 21 Treorchy
Brynamman 5 - 17 Newcastle Emlyn **Abandoned at Half-Time - Referee Injury**
Felinfoel 16 - 13 Kenfig Hill
Glynneath 22 - 15 Brynmawr
Nant Conwy 14 - 17 Aberdare
Penallta 60 - 12 Maesteg Celtic
SPECSAVERS NATIONAL BOWL - ROUND THREE
Aberaeron 15 - 0 Nantyglo
Banwen w/o Tonmawr
Caerau Ely 19 - 16 Cefn Cribwr
Fairwater 30 - 7 Nantymoel
Llanharan 26 - 28 Baglan
Llanhilleth 3 - 18 Canton
Llanybydder 46 - 5 Bryncoch
Pentyrch 14 - 15 Tylorstown
Penygraig 43 - 17 RTB Ebbw Vale
Pontyclun 25 - 26 Aberavon Green Stars
Tredegar Ironsides 17 - 20 Rhymney
Whitehead P - P Laugharne
SPECSAVERS NATIONAL SHIELD - ROUND TWO
Bettws w/o Pontyates
Cwmgwrach 35 - 10 Pwllheli II
Forgeside 7 - 11 Dinbych II
Hollybush 50 - 0 Beaufort
Holyhead 15 - 5 Brackla
Llanrumney 49 - 0 Flint
Markham 5 - 29 Cardiff Saracens
Ogmore Vale 27 - 19 Pontycymmer
Pontardawe 35 - 12 Llangefni II
Pontllanfraith 14 - 32 Penybanc
Rhigos 18 - 14 Rogerstone
South Gower 31 - 24 Wrexham II