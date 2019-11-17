Super6: Watsonians leapfrog Heriots at top of Super6

Watsonians beat Heriot's Rugby 32-17 to replace them at the top of the new Super6 table.

On the second weekend of the competition, Ayrshire Bulls recovered from their opening day loss to beat Boroughmuir Bears 32-27.

Stirling County and Southern Knights drew 24-24.

The six sides will play 20 competitive matches each season made up of 10 Super6 fixtures, plus playo-ffs and cross-border matches.

The competition is designed to "bridge the gap between the domestic and the professional game" say organisers.