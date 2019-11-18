Jersey Reds: Harvey Biljon hails young side after bonus-point win at Ampthill

Harvey Biljon has been in charge at Jersey Reds since January 2014

Jersey Reds head coach Harvey Biljon praised his injury-hit side after they ran in seven tries to win 47-38 at promoted Ampthill and move up to fourth in the Championship.

Two penalty tries and scores by TJ Harris, Josh Bainbridge, Luc Jones, Alex Morgan and Will Homer secured a bonus-point victory.

The Reds had 10 members of their squad out with various injuries.

"Look at the age of the back line, you have no-one over 25," said Biljon.

"A midfield pairing 20 and 21 years old, they would have learnt a lot from today," he told BBC Radio Jersey.

"You look at the pressure they've been under and I think they've come through that pretty well."

Jersey have a host of injuries to backs, with captain Apakuki Ma'afu, Liam Howley, Leroy Van Dam, Tom Williams and Mark Best all sidelined - and none are expected back before the next round of Championship games next month.

"We've got those kind of injuries that don't come back quickly," Biljon added.

"We've got a broken arm, knee, a broken hand, a hamstring that's still three or four weeks away, so difficult injuries to come back from quickly."