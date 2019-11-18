Jersey Reds: Harvey Biljon hails young side after bonus-point win at Ampthill

Harvey Biljon
Harvey Biljon has been in charge at Jersey Reds since January 2014

Jersey Reds head coach Harvey Biljon praised his injury-hit side after they ran in seven tries to win 47-38 at promoted Ampthill and move up to fourth in the Championship.

Two penalty tries and scores by TJ Harris, Josh Bainbridge, Luc Jones, Alex Morgan and Will Homer secured a bonus-point victory.

The Reds had 10 members of their squad out with various injuries.

"Look at the age of the back line, you have no-one over 25," said Biljon.

"A midfield pairing 20 and 21 years old, they would have learnt a lot from today," he told BBC Radio Jersey.

"You look at the pressure they've been under and I think they've come through that pretty well."

Jersey have a host of injuries to backs, with captain Apakuki Ma'afu, Liam Howley, Leroy Van Dam, Tom Williams and Mark Best all sidelined - and none are expected back before the next round of Championship games next month.

"We've got those kind of injuries that don't come back quickly," Biljon added.

"We've got a broken arm, knee, a broken hand, a hamstring that's still three or four weeks away, so difficult injuries to come back from quickly."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured