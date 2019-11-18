Scotland to face New Zealand, Argentina & Japan at Murrayfield in November 2020

Scotland gave New Zealand a fright at Murrayfield in November 2017

New Zealand and Argentina have joined Japan as Scotland's opponents for next year's autumn Test series.

Scotland open against the South Americans on the weekend of 6 November, followed by the previously announced meeting with Japan.

The series ends with the challenge of the three-time World Cup winners on the weekend of 20 November, with Murrayfield hosting each contest.

Scotland have never beaten the All Blacks in 31 attempts.

New Zealand were last at Murrayfield in 2017 when Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg was denied a last-minute try by a cover tackle from Beauden Barrett in a 22-17 win for the visitors.

Host nation Japan ended a run of seven defeats against Scotland with a memorable 28-21 victory in Yokohama to seal their place in the last eight of the World Cup last month.

Scotland will be seeking a sixth win in a row over Argentina, with Sean Maitland scoring the only try in a 14-9 success at Murrayfield in November 2018.