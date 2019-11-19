Billy Burns: Ulster fly-half signs two-year contract extension at Kingspan

Burns has developed a strong half-back partnership with John Cooney

Ulster fly-half Billy Burns has signed a two-year contact extension which will keep him at the Kingspan Stadium until the end of the 2021-22 season.

Burns, 25, joined the province from Gloucester last summer, making 28 appearances and contributing 54 points in his debut season.

He has started four of the six games this campaign, captaining Ulster for the first time in the win over Cardiff.

"It is great news," said Ulster head coach Dan McFarland.

"He is still a young man who is desperate to keep learning and developing both as a player and athlete.

"He has already contributed hugely on the pitch throughout last year's campaign, and has demonstrated an excellent ability to lead a team.

"We're all looking forward to Billy being a driving force in our group into the future."

Burns began his professional career as a 17-year-old at Gloucester and went on to make over 100 senior appearances for the Cherry and Whites.

"Since joining Ulster last summer, I've made it my home and have really enjoyed my time here," the 25-year-old said.

"The support I've had has been incredible and we have a great group of players, so it was a no-brainer for me to extend my contract.

"Kingspan Stadium is a great place to play rugby and I'm really pleased that I've got at least another couple of years of that to look forward to."