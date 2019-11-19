Dragons Rugby: Ryan wants players to focus on Russian trek

Ollie Griffiths in action against Enisei last season. Griffiths could return for his side

European Challenge Cup; Enisei-STM v Dragons Date: Friday 22 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Venue: Kuban Stadium, Krasnodar Coverage: Score updates and report on BBC Sport online

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan says his squad will have to keep their focus against Enisei-STM after a long journey to Russia ahead of a contest to be played in a largely empty stadium.

The match will be played in Krasnodar near the Black Sea, some 5,000 kilometres from Enisei's Siberian base.

"Spending a huge amount of time in airports is a challenge to your focus," Ryan told BBC Sport Wales.

"A huge stadium, no-one watching, a lot of performance is internally driven."

It is the third time the Dragons have made the trek to Russia in the European Challenge Cup, with Enisei winning 38-18 in October 2016 while the Dragons came out on top 28-21 in Moscow a year later.

They are still without Wales World Cup players Elliot Dee, Aaron Wainwright and Ross Moriarty while captain Cory Hill is sidelined until around Christmas after a leg stress-fracture.

But Ryan is confident of being to be able to make further changes from their impressive opening victory over Castres and still win, having arranged a training session in Krasnodar after travelling a day earlier than usual.

"It's a mix of wanting to win games and creating opportunities for players I haven't seen much, to keep building the squad strength," he told BBC Sport Wales.

Dragons have been boosted by the inclusion of four players who missed out on the World Cup in the Wales squad to face the Barbarians on Saturday 30 November.

Flanker Taine Basham, 20, wins his first Wales selection on the back of a try hat-trick against Castres, fly-half Sam Davies and back-rower Ollie Griffiths have not been capped since 2017, while prop Leon Brown was involved in the build-up to Japan.

"Taine's a great example of real potential in this region and my job is to try to realise that potential. I'm really happy with Taine, we want to get his development right for Taine, for the region and for Wales.

"Sam's made a really brave move to come to a club and try to define the trajectory of that club, sometimes that puts him under a huge amount of pressure as a ten but he's been tremendous.

"Sam, Ollie, all those players that have sat on the fringes and aspire to play for Wales, they'll do that by being consistently good here."

Referee: Sam Grove-White (SRU) Assistants: Ian Kenny, Bob Nevins (SRU)