Hamish Watson: Edinburgh & Scotland flanker returns to training

Edinburgh and Scotland flanker Hamish Watson has returned to training after suffering a knee injury in the first game of the World Cup.

The forward was taken off during the 27-3 defeat by Ireland in September.

He remains unavailable for selection, but joined the squad in the build up to Edinburgh's European Challenge Cup tie with Bordeaux Begles on Friday.

"He's getting there. We don't exactly know when - not in the next couple of weeks," attack coach Duncan Hodge said.

"Darcy Graham and Stuart McInally are back [training] as well, so that's good."

Edinburgh secured a bonus point win in their first Challenge Cup game of the season against French side Agen last Friday, and Hodge says it was a very pleasing performance.

"It was massive, we made a lot of changes," he said. "The weather there was terrible on the day of the game. To get a bonus point was great.

"We dropped off in the middle period which was disappointing but there was loads of good stuff to build on."

Despite the pleasing elements of the victory in France, back-row Nick Haining has been cited for an incident with Agen's Thomas Vincent.

Haining is alleged to have committed an act of foul play by striking the Agen stand-off with his head in the first-half.

A hearing will take place in London on Wednesday.