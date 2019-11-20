Scarlets: Ryan Elias and Aaron Shingler set for return in Toulon

From the section

Aaron Shingler was a replacement in Wales' World Cup semi-final defeat by South Africa

Challenge Cup: Toulon v Scarlets Venue: Stade Felix Mayol, Toulon Date: Fri, 22 November Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio Wales followed by report on the BBC Sport website

Wales internationals Ryan Elias and Aaron Shingler will be available for Scarlets' visit to Toulon in the European Challenge Cup.

The pair are the first of Scarlets' Wales contingent at the World Cup to return to action.

Back row Shingler and hooker Elias were both rested after returning from Japan.

Coach Brad Mooar is still without Jake Ball, Leigh Halfpenny, Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Hadleigh Parkes and Gareth Davies who are still being rested.

Fellow internationals Jonathan Davies and Rhys Patchell face long-term injury lay-offs, while James Davies has a back problem.

Scarlets opened their Challenge Cup campaign with a 20-16 win against London Irish.