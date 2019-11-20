Danny Wilson: New Glasgow head coach a 'disappointing' choice, says Colin Gregor

Wilson became Gregor Townsend's Scotland assistant in August 2018

Former Glasgow stand-off Colin Gregor says a number of Scottish Rugby coaches may have been "rubbed up the wrong way" by Danny Wilson's appointment as Warriors' new head coach.

The current Scotland assistant will replace Australia-bound Dave Rennie at the end of the season.

Englishman Wilson joined Scotland in summer 2018 but Gregor believes some may feel aggrieved given they have been employed by Scottish Rugby longer.

"I find it disappointing," he said.

"There has been a lot of talk about the development of young Scottish coaches, especially former players. Mike Blair [at Glasgow] is your perfect example.

"With only two professional teams in Scotland, opportunities to be a head coach are few and far between."

Wilson, 43, left his role as Cardiff Blues head coach in May 2018 having guided the Pro14 club to European Challenge Cup victory in his third and final season in charge.

He has now been given the top job at Scotstoun despite having been part of Scotland's disappointing Rugby World Cup campaign this year, where they failed to make it past the group stage.

Gregor, who played 122 times for Glasgow, added: "Of the coaches working under Gregor Townsend it's interesting that he's [Wilson] the one chosen to lead up Glasgow Warriors rather than, say, a Matt Taylor who's been alongside Gregor a long time. He's developed as a coach in Scotland - did he not want and would he not be suitable for that head role?

"These guys are ambitious about their individual coaching careers so, yes, they probably have been rubbed up the wrong way.

"You also look at John Dalziel who is currently at Glasgow Warriors with the forwards and has not long left the 7s to take over that role. Where does he now fit with a former forwards coach being the head coach?"