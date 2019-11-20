Nick Haining: Edinburgh number eight banned for two weeks

Haining will miss a home game against Bordeaux and a trip to Munster

Edinburgh's Nick Haining has been banned for two weeks after being charged with "striking an opponent with his head".

The Australian number eight was cited for the incident involving Thomas Vincent during last weekend's 31-10 Challenge Cup victory away to Agen.

Edinburgh say they will not contest the punishment.

Haining, signed from Bristol Bears in the summer, will now miss games against Bordeaux and Munster.